The Tilak Varma-led India A side will look to continue their dominance against South Africa A in the second unofficial ODI at Rajkot, with both sides eager to showcase emerging talent and depth. The three-match series offers a platform for fringe players to stake claims for senior team selection. India A have some exciting batters in their ranks, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh, names already familiar in international cricket. Their challenge lies in adapting T20-honed aggression to the 50-over format. South Africa A, captained by Marques Ackerman, bring resilience through players like Delano Potgieter, Dian Forrester, and Bjorn Fortuin, who impressed in the opener despite a top-order collapse.

With India A's batting depth and pace attack against South Africa A's fighting spirit, the contest promises competitive cricket. Rajkot's batting-friendly surface could set the stage for high scores, making early breakthroughs crucial for both sides.

When will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI will be played on November 16.

Where will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI be played?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI will be played at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI start?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI will not be telecast live on TV in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test?

The India A vs South Africa A 2nd Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)