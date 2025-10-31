India A vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 2, Live Updates: South Africa A will resume the proceedings from 299/9 on Day 2 of the first Unofficial Test against India A in Bengaluru. Currently, Tshepo Moreki (4*) is standing unbeaten at the crease for the visitors. Earlier on Day 1, Tanush Kotian bagged a four-wicket haul to help India A bounce back into the match. Opener Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann and Zubayr Hamza impressed with half-centuries for the visitors, while wicketkeeper Rivaldo Moonsamy also scored a valiant 46. (Live Scorecard)