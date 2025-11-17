The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 encounter between India A and Pakistan A witnessed a massive controversy surrounding a catch taken by Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir on Sunday. During the 10th over of the Pakistan innings, Maaz Sadaqat slammed a delivery from Suyash Sharma down the ground but it was caught by Wadhera. The India A fielder lost his balance but before crossing the boundary line, he threw the ball to Dhir who completed the catch. However, the third umpire ruled it 'not out' leaving the Indian cricketers confused. They were visibly unhappy with the decision and India A skipper Suyash Sharma even got into a heated conversation with the on-field umpires. Things got even more confusing when the umpire did not signal it to be a six despite the catch being judged invalid.

The decision of not-out could be an application of the new rule change introduced by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) when it comes to catches near the boundary line.

The MCC stated that any fielder making a second contact with the ball after jumping beyond the boundary line must land inside the field of play when the catch is completed.

“MCC has devised a new wording where the ‘bunny hop' wholly beyond the boundary is removed, but these catches where the fielder pushes the ball up from inside the boundary, steps outside and then dives back in to catch the ball, are permitted.”

“Our solution has been to limit any fielder who has gone outside the boundary to touching the ball while airborne only once, and then, having done so, to be wholly grounded within the boundary for the rest of the duration of that delivery.”

In case of relay catches, the fielder who crossed the boundary line needs to come back before the catch is completed by the other fielder. Since Wadhera did not make his way back to the field when the catch was completed by Dhir, it is likely the reason behind the third umpire's decision.