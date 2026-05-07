India A men's team will host Australia A for a shadow tour comprising two four-day 'Test' and three List A games in September-October as BCCI on Wednesday released a comprehensive schedule for men's and women's age-group (U-19) and pathways teams (India A men and women) and senior women's side. The marquee contest certainly will be India A vs Australia A men's series which will be held between September 22 to October 11 entirely in Puducherry.

The first unofficial 'Test' will be held between September 22-25 while second 'Test' is scheduled from September 29 to October 2. The three List A (50 over games) will be held on October 6, 9 and 11 respectively.

The Zimbabwe women's team will also be touring for a couple of weeks for six white ball games -- three WT20I and three WODI between October 16 to 28.

The WT20I games will be held in Raipur and three List A games in Baroda.

The men's U-19 team will host the Australian boys team for three 50-over games in Rajkot followed by two four-day 'Test' at Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

The series is scheduled from September 18 to October 5.

The maximum number of games have been scheduled for India A women's team which will host Australia A women and England A women in back-to-back bilateral contests.

During both series, there will be six white ball games (three WT20s and three List A games) along with a four-day unofficial Test match.

The Australia A women's series will be held in Mohali and Dharamsala between September 12 and October 2.

England A women's team tour games will be held between November 30 and December 22.

The matches will be held in Pune and Navi Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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