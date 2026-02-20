India A Women secured their place in the final of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament, defeating Sri Lanka A Women by five wickets in the first semifinal at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Friday. Captain Radha Yadav was the chief architect of the win for the Women in Blue as she shone with the ball first, and then followed it up with the bat as well. She claimed bowling figures of 4/19 in 3.4 overs in the first innings and then scored an unbeaten 18-ball 31 runs knock in India's chase.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka A struggled to find any momentum as the Indian spin quartet of Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwer and Minnu Mani dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Sri Lanka got off to a jittery start, losing Hansima Karunaratne (14) early to Tanuja Kanwar. While Sanjana Kavindi (31 off 35) attempted to anchor the innings, the lack of support from the other end was evident. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with stellar figures of 4 for 19. She was brilliantly supported by Prema Rawat (2/9 in 4 overs) and Tanuja Kanwar (2/21 in 4 overs), as the trio squeezed the life out of the Sri Lankan middle order. Minnu Mani (1/21 in 3 overs) picked the crucial wicket of the opposition captain Anushka Sanjeewani.

Sri Lanka A were eventually bundled out for 118 in 19.4 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 119, India A lost Nandini Kashyap (13) early as India were reduced to 30/1 in 4.2 overs. But Virnda Dinesh (42 off 20 balls) and Anushka Sharma (27 off 18 balls) stitched a crucial 48-run stand to make sure India were on top. Despite wickets of Teja Hasabnis and Minnu Mani after Vrinda and Anushka's dismissals, Radha Yadav (31*) guided India home with five wickets remaining, in just 13.3 overs. India A will meet either Bangladesh A or Pakistan A in the final clash, set to be played on February 22.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)