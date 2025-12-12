Story ProgressBack to home
India 19 vs UAE 19 Live Score Updates, U19 Asia Cup 2025: 6, 6, 4 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Rampage, 1-Down India's Run-Rate Soars
India U19 vs UAE U19 Live: A lot of focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has impressed one and all with his sensational stroke play.
India U19 vs UAE U19 Live Score Updates, U19 Asia Cup 2025© AFP
India U19 vs UAE U19 Live Updates, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, quite uncharacteristically, played five dot balls before breaking free with a four on the last ball of the second over in the India vs UAE Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 opener. India captain Ayush Mhatre has also hit a boundary. However, both batters with IPL experience need to show patience as it is a 50-over game. The contest is taking place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Apart from captain Mhatre, a lot of focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has impressed one and all with his sensational stroke play. India have been placed in Group A of the eight-team tournament. Pakistan and Malaysia are the other two teams in their group. (Live Scorecard)
Match 1, Under-19 Asia Cup, 2025, Dec 12, 2025
Play In Progress
IND-U19
26/1 (4.0)
UAE-U19
ICC Academy, Dubai
United Arab Emirates Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.50
Batsman
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
17* (10)
Aaron Varghese
4 (3)
Bowler
Yug Sharma
4/1 (2)
Ali Asgar Shums
22/0 (2)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs UAE, U19 Asia Cup 2025 match:
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
India vs UAE, U19 Asia Cup LIVE
Four! Played towards point.
Wide.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
Four! Played towards covers.
1 run, played towards covers.
Six! Played towards mid on.
Wide.
No run, played towards point.
Six! Played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid on.
OUT! c Saleh Amin b Yug Sharma.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
Four! Played towards third man.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run, played towards third man.
No run, played towards covers.