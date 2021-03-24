As Prithvi Shaw was overlooked for the ongoing ODI series against England despite performing well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, former India batsman VVS Laxman hailed the player, terming him "match-winner" and said he is sure that the youngster will get his opportunity. Shaw scored 827 runs in eight innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but still failed to book a spot in India's ODI squad. "I think, definitely, the way Prithvi Shaw performed, and probably as a captain, he led Mumbai to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I think he deserves to be a part of the ODI squad but the way the selectors have gone about selecting the squad is whoever have been performers, they have made a sort of a line or a queue," Laxman said on Star Sports show "Cricket Connected."

"Prithvi Shaw, at the moment, is behind in the queue because we have Shubman Gill, who has done really well in international cricket, in the opportunity he has got recently.

"Plus, you have experienced openers in the form of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and you can only have probably three or four openers in the squad.

"I am sure Prithvi Shaw will get his opportunity. What really impressed me was that he worked on his technique. It is not only about his performances, but there were some issues with his technique and that is something which he has worked on in the Vijay Hazare and he has been consistent. He is a match-winner and I am sure he will get his opportunity," he added.

Jonny Bairstow played a 94-run knock, but India bowlers came back strongly to hand hosts a 66-run victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

With this win, India have gone 1-0 up in the three-match series. Both teams will now play the second ODI on Friday.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56) set the platform at the top, but it was KL Rahul (62*) and Krunal Pandya's (58*) innings in the end that propelled India's score to 317/5.

The duo added 111 of their 112 runs in the last nine overs as they sent the English bowlers on a leather hunt.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar explained why Axar Patel was not picked ahead of Krunal Pandya in the England ODI series while insisting that India have a "plethora of options available with them."

"There was a time in international cricket when Australia used to field two teams, Australia and Australia A. I remember a tournament which was held in Australia and actually Australia were participating with two teams," Bangar said.

"So, India, with the depth of talent they have at the moment... It's just a factory, the structure is so good. The IPL leaves a great foundation, first-class set-up is absolutely fantastic.

"We have the quantity and we have the quality, so there are so many choices and at times, you feel envious of the amount of talent the team possesses, the bench strength.

"Krunal Pandya richly deserves (his India call-up) for his Vijay Hazare performances, having scored two 100s and picked up wickets and has got a chance.

"If Axar is good for a T20I and Test matches, then he should be good enough for ODI cricket as well. I believe continuity is critical to any player's confidence.

"If a player looks to get those opportunities on a regular basis, then he is settled when it comes to a crunch game and that one aspect has to be looked into. Apart from that, India has plethora of options available with them," he added.