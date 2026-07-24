Former prime minister Imran Khan's son has urged the international community to intervene claiming his father, who has not been incarcerated for 1,100 days, urgently needs medical attention. Currently lodged in solitary confinement at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, the 73-year-old international cricketer turned politician was arrested on August 5, 2023 after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Tosha Khana (national treasury) case. Imran Khan has been subsequently arrested and convicted in several other cases leading to continued incarceration.

“It has now been around 1,100 days since my father, Imran Khan, was imprisoned, and my brother and I haven't heard his voice since March. For months, we've been denied contact with him,” Kasim Khan said in a post on X on Friday.

“We remain in the dark about his access to healthcare as his eyesight continues to deteriorate. He urgently needs medical attention, and with no family or legal access, we don't even get any second-hand information or reassurance,” said Kasim Khan, 26, who with his brother Sulaiman Khan, 29, is based in the UK.

The Pakistan government had placed a ban on Imran Khan's meetings of all kinds since December 2025 after he called Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir “mentally unstable man” during a meeting with one of his sisters.

“I've found myself especially missing him recently. I want to speak to him about mundane things like my cricket, books I've been reading and which new movies are good etc. I understand the people of Pakistan want their chosen leader free, but I miss my father more than ever,” Kasim Khan said.

Lambasting the military backed setup in Pakistan, Khan's son said: “But this is not just about a father. It is about Pakistan, and its future.”

“A rigged, authoritarian regime continues to crush political opposition, undermine democratic institutions, and deny millions of Pakistanis their right to freely choose their leaders, whilst terrorising those who speak their beliefs,” he said. “I once again plea to the international community to not look away. Silence in the face of injustice only enables it.” Earlier in February, Imran Khan suffered severe vision loss in his right eye due to delayed treatment of a blood clot in custody, leaving him with only about 15 per cent vision remaining. His legal team and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , raised serious concerns over medical neglect, prompting the Supreme Court of Pakistan to intervene, ordering a dedicated medical board to examine him.

Imran Khan's family members and political leaders criticised authorities for his solitary confinement conditions and restricted access to independent personal physicians.

The government, however, has maintained that Imran Khan is being provided required medical care.

In February itself, as many as 14 former international cricket captains wrote a letter titled 'Appeal by former International Cricket Captains' to the Pakistan government asking for fair treatment for Khan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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