Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal predicted on Saturday that Rishabh Pant will have the most hundreds as a wicketkeeper. In the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, Pant played a 109-run knock from 128 balls at a strike rate of 85.16 in the second innings. The India wicketkeeper-batter slammed 13 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease. "I can assure you he will have the most hundreds as a wicketkeeper," Iqbal said to the broadcaster during the post-tea show.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel said that Pant will hit more than 20 Test centuries.

"I can see him scoring more than 20 hundreds," Parthiv said.

At the end of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten. Bangladesh started the post-Tea session at 56/0 with Shadman Islam (21) and Zakir Hasan (32) unbeaten on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah struck early for India in the session, removing Zakir for 33 (47 balls). The rest three wickets were picked by Ravichandran Ashwin as he dismissed Shadman Islam (35), Mominul Haque (13), and Mushfiqur Rahim (13).

The second session of Day three of the Chennai Test resumed with India at 205/3 with Rishabh Pant (82*) and Shubman Gill (86*) unbeaten on the crease. India now have a lead of 432 runs.

Pant went on to score a century on his comeback innings in the longest format of the game. On the other hand, Gill played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs from 176 balls, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four maximums.

Advertisement

Middle-order batter KL Rahul also played a valuable knock of unbeaten 22 runs in 19 balls, which included four boundaries.

India declared their innings when the team score was 287 runs for the loss of four wickets. They set a target of 515 runs for the visitors in order to win the first match of the series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)