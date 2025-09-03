Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has opened up on his continued absence from the national team, having last represented the country in 2022. Bhuvneshwar's last India appearance came during the 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of eventual champions England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide, Australia. Asked whether fans can expect to see him in India colours again, the 35-year-old insisted selection is not in his hands. "Aapko iska uttar chayanakarta denge (Only the selectors can answer that)," Bhuvneshwar told Dainik Jagran.

Bhuvneshwar suggested that while his focus remains on performing well in domestic cricket, the final call will be taken by the selectors.

"My job is to give 100 percent on the field, and I'm doing that. If I get a chance to play for Uttar Pradesh in the Mushtaq Ali, Ranji, or One-Day formats after the UP league, I will give my best there too," he added.

In what is being perceived as an indirect dig at the selectors, the Meerut-born pacer claimed: "As a disciplined bowler, my focus remains on fitness and line-length. No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn't favour you."

However, with Rajeev Shukla currently in-charge of BCCI on an interim basis, Bhuvneshwar is hopeful of a comeback.

"Your performance is paramount. If someone plays good cricket consistently, they cannot be ignored for long. Even if you're not selected, focus on giving your 100 percent. The rest is up to the selectors," he said.

"Yes, with Rajeev Shukla as president, it will be difficult to overlook talent."

Earlier this year, Bhuvneshwar played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s maiden IPL triumph. He claimed 17 wickets in 14 matches.

In the previous season, Bhuvneshwar represented SunRisers Hyderabad and took 15 wickets. However, he was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

In 190 IPL matches, the two-time IPL-winner has claimed 198 wickets.