Pakistan batter Haider Ali has been cleared of the alleged rape charges in the UK, after the Greater Manchester Police found no conclusive evidence to go ahead with the investigation. In what comes as a massive relief for Haider, the Police and the the Crown Prosecution Service have closed the case, according to Geo News. The 24-year-old, who was arrested by the police last month after a British-Pakistani woman claimed that the star raped her at a Manchester hotel, will now be allowed to resume travel. It was later reported that Haider was granted bail on August 8 pending further enquiries.

"After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man. It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers," a statement from Greater Manchester Police confirmed to ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Haider was arrested in Beckenham, the venue where the Shaeens were playing the last game of their five-match tour. The first two were held on July 22 and 25, between which the incident for which he is arrested is alleged to have taken place on July 23 in Manchester. The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in the UK.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had issued a statement to confirm Haider was under criminal investigation in the UK. The PCB also provisionally suspended him pending the results of that investigation and also said it respected the British legal system and recognised the importance of allowing the investigation to proceed without interference.

"Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary," the statement said.

(With ANI Inputs)