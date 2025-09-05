India star Sarfaraz Khan took to social media to pay tribute to India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma in a unique way. Sarfaraz shared a fan-made reel on Instagram, which showcased some batting highlights of Rohit. He also posted four heart emojis along with his post, displaying his affection and respect for Rohit. Besides playing domestic cricket for the same state (Mumbai), Sarfaraz had broken through into the Indian Test team under Rohit's captaincy in early 2024 against England.

The reel celebrated Rohit and was made with the popular Indian song 'Yeh Vaada Raha' in the background.

Having made his debut under Rohit in 2024, Sarfaraz currently finds himself out of the Indian Test team, having last played against New Zealand in November 2024. He has played six Tests, slamming a century and three fifties.

Sarfaraz did not play a single match in India's five-match tour of Australia in late 2024, and was not selected for India's five-match tour of England.

However, Sarfaraz impressed in matches for India A and in intra-team practice games, possibly leaving the door open for his return in the near future. India play two home Tests against West Indies, starting October 2, in which Sarfaraz may feature.

Sarfaraz was expected to represent West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025, but was ruled out due to an injury.

As for Rohit, the 38-year-old is now active in only one format - ODIs. Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2025.

Rohit is expected to return to action for India when they tour Australia again for three ODIs in mid-October.

Ahead of his much-anticipated return, Rohit reportedly underwent the BCCI's newly-introduced bronco test. As per a report by RevSportz, not only did Rohit pass the test, but his performance also impressed everyone.