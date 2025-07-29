Ever since the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025 was announced, some strong reactions have come from the fans and former cricketers. Most of them have criticised India playing with Pakistan in Asia Cup after what happened in Pahalgam in April this year. A terrorist attack at the famous tourist spot in Kashmir on April 22 saw 26 civilians losing their lives. Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan nosedived after the incident. It led to a speculation that the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held from September 9-28, might be called off.

However, the continental event was not cancelled and was given a green light. Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told NDTV in an exclusive interview that if the government has given permission to the Indian cricket team to play the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, it should happen. India are schdeduled to play Pakistan on September 14. If both teams qualify for the Super 4 stage, they will again face-off on September 21. A third India vs Pakistan match is also a possibility on September 28, if both teams enter the final.

"India-Pakistan cricket has always depended on government permission. If the government allows the game to be happen, it will happen. I have said earlier also that the terrorism should stop. As I said, if the government allows the match should go on," Sourav Ganguly told NDTV.

"It's Asia Cup, both the India and Pakistan team have been playing Asia Cup and World Cups. Bilaterals have not been happening for a while."

However, earlier in April, Ganguly had said all ties with Pakistan must bet stopped after the Pahalgam attack. Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said, "100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated."

Ganguly also lauded India's performance in the Manchester Test, where the Shubman Gill-led side played with grit to force a draw, despite England dominating for most part of the match.

"I thought the India team was very good in Manchester. The way Rahul, Gill, Jadeja, Washington played was remarkable," Ganguly said.

"A week ago they had to chase 193 at Lord's. The quality of batsmanship they have showed in the series for everyone there will be thinking it was their test match to be won. India's batting being in superb form in the series. It's so good to see Rahul, Gill, Pant, Jadeja, Washington Sundar take the game up to a new level."