Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq can be called controversy's "favourite child". Razzaq stays in the limelight with his harsh comments on players and teams. The 43-year-old cricketer, who played his last match for Pakistan in 2013, invited a lot of criticism after he stated that the India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is nowhere near Kapil Dev. However, Razzaq has made headlines once again but this time he opened up on his statement regarding Pandya and claimed that his words were wrongly portrayed by the critics.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Razzaq said, "My earlier statement on Hardik Pandya was taken the wrong way. I didn't mean it. As a cricketer, I just said there is scope for improvement in him (Pandya). I didn't comment on a player who is from India, England, or Australia. I just said things as a cricketer. If Kapil Dev says that he wants to give advice to Abdul Razzaq, I will take this statement positively."

“He can work on a couple of things which according to him are areas of improvement - in terms of foot movement, bat movement, and how to judge a delivery before it is bowled. That was what I meant earlier. That was just a statement as a former all-rounder. People took it the wrong way and criticised me as well,” he added.

Coming to Razzak, the former Pakistan all-rounder had earlier made a controversial remark on Jasprit Bumrah, when he stated that the senior India pacer is not even close to Shaheen Afridi.

"Shaheen bahut accha hai, Bumrah toh uske paas bhi nahi aata (Shaheen is very good. Bumrah doesn't come near him)," Abdul Razzaq had told Paktv.tv.

Talking about Hardik, the India all-rounder is all set to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, where they will be opening their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on Friday.