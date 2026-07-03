The inaugural Player Draft of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) saw 36 players from Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland being picked as the league's six franchises finalised their squads for the first-ever season. Speaking during a media interaction following the draft, Ravichandran Ashwin, captain and mentor of the Dublin Guardians, shared his thoughts on his dual role, how the ETPL will provide a platform for players from the three European nations to showcase their talent, and why the T20 format is a catalyst for making cricket a truly global sport.

Speaking during a media interaction following the completion of the inaugural ETPL Player Draft, Ashwin elaborated on his dual role as captain and mentor of the Dublin Guardians franchise. "I'm at that stage of my career where I'd like to contribute more than just as a player. Even if it's a state-run league, I've been a coach-cum-captain for the last couple of years that I've played my cricket there. So, it was a natural connection. Rahul Dravid had seen me do that job, and he understands what I do back home in club cricket. I think he was pretty confident that I could do it. It's just a crossover into what I'd like to do next. It's also a bit of a comeback for me after my knee surgery, so it's taking a little longer than expected, but I'm hoping that by the time I get to Malahide, I'll be ready to go all guns blazing," he said.

Speaking about how the ETPL will provide a stage for the players from European nations to showcase their talent, he added: "There is an Olympics that's going to happen in a couple of years and, if cricket as a sport is serious about becoming a truly global game, I think the teams in this league will play a crucial role in making that happen. This is a really exciting opportunity where we not only believe we can build a team capable of doing well in this tournament but also create an environment where these players can get better and leave a lasting impact on the competition. We also believe we have a responsibility to the Dublin franchise and to Irish cricket to provide the right exposure and opportunities. It is really about the Scottish, Dutch, and Irish players. We want to make it about them, and we want to create a culture where cricket is played in a way that encourages everyone to improve by at least one per cent every single day."

Explaining why T20 cricket is best format to make the sport viable and global, he said: "I think cricket, as a whole, needs to be approached in a way that allows you to get better every single day. You should be able to adapt because the name of the game is adaptation. What happened recently between India and Ireland in that T20I series is a classic example of how conditions can eliminate many of the aspects that have become synonymous with T20 cricket. But that aside, our job will be purely focused on T20 cricket. If the game is to become truly global and establish itself as an Olympic sport, the shorter the format, the more viable it is. That's how it's going to become bigger, and you'll see a larger pool of players, which is also critical for the many leagues that run throughout the year. T20 cricket is here to stay. I'm not too sure about ODI cricket."

"I think freedom is very important when it comes to running a cricket team on the field, and we haven't had too many issues at all so far. Rahul has been very clear that he doesn't want to involve himself too much in the cricketing decisions, which is why I'm at the centre of it. I'll be taking responsibility for those decisions, and I'll also be responsible for constructing the teams. It's new territory for all of us, and we're looking forward to it. Hopefully, in the long run, we can make a difference. Rahul and I will both have our sincere stamp on whatever we do in this tournament," Ashwin remarked, reflecting on his discussions with Rahul Dravid and the freedom to lead the team.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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