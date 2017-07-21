 
After Stunning Australia, Mithali Raj Warns England Ahead Of Final

Updated: 21 July 2017 09:17 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur struck an astonishing unbeaten 171 -- the highest score by an Indian player, male or female, in a World Cup knockout match -- to set the platform for a thrilling 36-run semi-final victory over defending champions Australia at Derby on Thursday.

After Stunning Australia, Mithali Raj Warns England Ahead Of Final
Mithali Raj has warned England not to expect an easy contest. © PTI

India captain Mithali Raj has warned England not to expect an easy contest when they come up against her side in the ICC Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur hit an astonishing unbeaten 171 -- the highest score by an Indian player, male or female, in a World Cup knockout match -- to set the platform for a stunning 36-run semi-final victory over defending champions Australia at Derby on Thursday.

That set-up a rematch of the opening fixture of the tournament, where India beat England by 35 runs, to decide who lifts the World Cup trophy in front of a sell-out Lord's crowd.

"As a team we are all very excited to be part of the final," said Raj, reflecting on the team reaching its first World Cup final since 2005.

"We knew that this tournament wasn't going to be easy but the way the girls have turned up at every situation when the team needed, whether it was the batters or bowlers, this win has definitely changed the scenario in terms of how the girls will look up to the final.

"It definitely isn't going to be easy for England. But it will come down to how we perform on that day. We really have to work on our planning and strategy because England have also peaked after being defeated by us in the first game.

"They have performed well in the run up to the final, so playing a host in their own country is going to be a challenge. But saying that this unit is up for it."

Player-of-the-match Kaur hit an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls, the second highest score of the tournament.

Only her third ODI century, Kaur produced an innings of destructive batting, smashing 20 fours and seven sixes, as India set six-time champions Australia 282 to win.

Elyse Villani's 75 kept Australia above the required run rate but their dreams of making it to a ninth final was lost when she was dismissed, despite the best efforts of Alex Blackwell (90) late on.

(With inputs from AFP)

