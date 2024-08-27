The warm-up matches for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup were announced on Tuesday, with India set to play West Indies and South Africa in their preparations for the marquee competition. The warm-up games are scheduled from Saturday, September 28 to Tuesday, October 1 in the United Arab Emirates, as per ICC. All 10 teams that have qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will participate in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each.

These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad. No two sides who belong to the same group will take on each other in the warm-up round.

In the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, Group A comprises defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Group B has England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland and Bangladesh.

The warm-up fixtures will start on 28 September with Pakistan taking on Scotland and Sri Lanka facing Bangladesh. Australia will feature in a clash against arch-rivals England the following day, while India take on 2016 edition champions West Indies on the same day.

In the T20 WC last year, Australia defeated South Africa at their home by 19 runs to win their sixth title. Meanwhile, India made it to the semifinals, losing to the Aussies by five runs.

After the tournament was moved from Bangladesh to the UAE, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed the revamped fixtures of the event set to be played in Dubai and Sharjah.

The groups remain the same with six-time champion Australia drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, and Asian sides Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A of the event that will be held in October.

South Africa and England are placed alongside 2016 champions West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland in Group B.

Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the tournament via the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dubai on 20 October. A reserve day has been fixed for both the semi-finals and the final.

Warm-up fixture schedule:

28 September, Saturday, Pakistan v Scotland, Sevens, Dubai, 6 PM

28 September, Saturday, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, ICCA1, Dubai, 6 PM

29 September, Sunday, New Zealand v South Africa, Sevens, Dubai, 6 PM

29 September, Sunday, India v West Indies, ICCA2, Dubai, 6 PM

29 September, Sunday, Australia v England, ICCA1, Dubai, 6 PM

30 September, Monday, Sri Lanka v Scotland, Sevens, Dubai, 6 PM

30 September, Monday, Bangladesh v Pakistan, ICCA2, Dubai, 6 PM

1 October, Tuesday, West Indies v Australia, Sevens, Dubai, 6 PM

1 October, Tuesday, England v New Zealand, ICCA2, Dubai, 6 PM

1 October, Tuesday, South Africa v India, ICCA1, Dubai, 6 PM.

