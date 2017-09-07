ICC Test Rankings: India Maintain Stranglehold On Top Spot, Australia Slip

India continued to top the ICC Test rankings after whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series. However, Australia, who drew the on-going series 1-1 with Bangladesh, slipped one rung to fifth in the latest list released on Thursday. India, who swept the Sri Lanka have 125 points. On the other hand, Australia are now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand, but are behind on decimal points. In the three Tests against Sri Lanka, India thumped the hosts by 304 runs, an innings and 53 runs and an innings and 171 runs respectively.

The Tests were special for India as both Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteswar Pujara played their 50th Test match. In what was a dominant Test series, Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged as the Man of the series.

By registering the victory India for the first time whitewashed their opponents away from home in a minimum 3-Test series. This is also Sri Lanka's first whitewash at home in a 3-Test series since losing to Australia in 2004.

Australia who were hosted by Bangladesh for two-Test series drew the series 1-1, courtesy Nathan Lyon who picked up 17 wickets in the match and was also adjudged the player of the series.

Steve Smith's men had started the series in fourth position at 100 points. Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in fourth position on the points table. South Africa are placed second at 110 points while England are third with 105 points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though they remain ninth, only ahead of Zimbabwe.

