ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise

India captain Virat Kohli dropped three places to be sixth in the latest ICC T20I batting Rankings released on Sunday. While the Indian captain plummeted down in the list, Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar rose 20 places to be ranked 12th in the T20I bowlers' list. Bhuvneshwar picked up seven wickets in the three-match series against South Africa as India won 2-1 and was adjudged both as the man of the series. Jasprit Bumrah moved a place down to be fifth in the rankings, topped by Afghanistan's leg-spin sensation Rashid Khan.

Kohli managed to score only 27 runs in the two T20Is, leading him to drop points and sit sixth in the batting rankings, which are led by New Zealand opener Colin Munro. India opener Shikhar Dhawan moved up 14 places to a career-best 28th spot.

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has gained one position to take second rank but is 59 points adrift of Rashid.

Left-handed Munro has gained three slots after scoring 176 runs in the Trans-Transman series, which came with the help of two fifties and at a strike-rate of almost 210.

The latest rankings update includes performances in the Trans-Transman series in New Zealand that also featured Australia and England, a three-match series in South Africa that India won 2-1, and Sri Lanka's 2-0 win over hosts Bangladesh.

Rashid, who last week became the youngest male cricketer to be top-ranked in the ICC rankings when he rose up to joint-first in ODIs, has moved up after taking five wickets in the two-match series in Sharjah to complete the double.

"Proud and big honour to be No 1 ODI and No 1 T20 bowler. Thanks to everyone for your support and Love," 19-year-old Rashid wrote on Twitter.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell became the top-ranked all-rounder. Maxwell regained the top slot for all-rounders scoring 233 runs and grabbing three wickets in the tournament. The right-hander is also the second-ranked batsman.

Meanwhile, India have gained one point and South Africa have lost one point in the team rankings after their closely-fought series and retain their third and seventh positions, respectively.

Pakistan are on the top of the table at 126 points but only fractionally ahead of Australia.