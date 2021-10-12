Australia batter Beth Mooney has displaced Shafali Verma at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings for batters after a stunning display with the bat in Australia's twin victories over India. After the first T20I was washed out, Mooney returned with scores of 34 and 61 as Australia completed an 11-5 multi-format series win over India. Mooney was originally not part of the squad but came in as a replacement for Rachael Haynes', who had to bow out owing to an injury.

Mooney's teammate Sophie Molineux too made significant gains in the latest rankings update, breaking into the top 10 for bowlers after climbing 12 spots to No.9. Molineux scalped three wickets in the series at an economy of 5.60 that helped restrict India to below-par scores in the last two games.

India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who ended up as the leading wicket-taker of the series with five wickets in two innings, rose to No. 12.

Ashleigh Gardner broke into the top 10 to occupy the 10th spot in the all-rounders' rankings, thanks to her fine display with the ball that saw her finish the series as Australia's leading wicket-taker. Georgia Wareham, who finished with three wickets and 23 runs in the three games, jumped 14 spots to a career-high No. 48.

There was a lot of movement in the ODI rankings after the recently-concluded series between Zimbabwe and Ireland. Playing their first ODI series since achieving official status in April earlier this year, several Zimbabwe players made their presence felt in the rankings for the very first time.

Josephine Nkomo made the biggest gains in the rankings across all disciplines after scoring 164 runs and scalping four wickets in the series. She debuted at No. 98 for batters, No. 58 for bowlers, and No. 57 for all-rounders.