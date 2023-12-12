Cricket's world governing body said Tuesday that a review of last week's second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand had found it found the pitch "unsatisfactory". Fifteen wickets fell on the opening day of the match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, with neither side making more than 180 in an innings. New Zealand won the Test to level the two-match series 1-1 on Saturday but captain Tim Southee afterwards criticised the pitch as the "worst wicket" he had come across in his long career.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Tuesday that match referee David Boon had also found the pitch was not up to scratch.

"It appeared that the pitch may have been under prepared, as it was not hard and was covered in grass clippings on day one," Boon's report to the ICC said.

"From the first session onwards, throughout the remainder of the match the bounce was inconsistent with numerous balls bursting the surface," it added.

"Deliveries from spin bowlers often went over the batter's shoulder when playing forward and then occasionally stayed very low."

The stadium was issued one demerit point by the ICC for garnering the "unsatisfactory" rating.

Demerit points stay valid for five years and if a venue gains six of them, it is banned from hosting international cricket matches for a year.

Pitches at the Mirpur stadium have been criticised numerous times over recent years for their slow and low characteristics. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has 14 days to appeal the sanction.