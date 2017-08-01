ICC Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja Maintains Top Position, Virat Kohli Stays Fifth

Star spinner Ravindra Jadeja maintained pole position in the bowlers' list while India skipper Virat Kohli remained static at fifth place in the batting charts in the latest ICC Test Rankings released on Tuesday. In the batsmen's rankings, Cheteshwar Pujara is the top-ranked Indian at the fourth position while opener Shikhar Dhawan climbed 21 places to be ranked 39th. The batting list is being topped by Australia captain Steve Smith followed by England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. In the bowlers' chart, Ravichandran Ashwin displaced Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath to claim the second spot back. Herath is third in the rankings. Pacer Mohammed Shami gained a place to be 23rd.

Jadeja and Ashwin also maintained second and third ranks respectively in the all-rounders' list. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is still perched at the top of the table.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes moved up 12 places to joint-25th position in the rankings for batsmen and also gained two places to reach 19th position. His effort also saw him overtake South Africa's Vernon Philander to take fifth position in the list of all-rounders.

In the latest rankings, which also take into account performances in the first Test at Galle, in which India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, saw other England players make notable gains too. -Jonny Bairstow has gained three slots to reach ninth position, opening batsman Alastair Cook has moved up three places to 12th position. James Anderson (up one place to joint-third) and Moeen Ali (up one place to 18th) have made upward movement.