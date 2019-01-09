Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Retain ICCs Number One ODI Positions

Team India captain Virat Kohli and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah retained their numero uno status in the latest ICC ODI rankings, released on Wednesday. Bumrah ended up as the joint leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series where he picked up 21 wickets at an impressive average of 17 and strike-rate of 44.9. He leads the ICC Player Rankings for bowlers with 841 points. Among the batsmen, Virat Kohli (899 points) and ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma (871 points) retained their respective ranks. New Zealand's Ross Taylor, with a string of impressive knocks, rose to the third position.

Afghan sensation Rashid Khan (788 points) and India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (723 points) are ranked second and third respectively on the bowling list. Yuvzendra Chahal is ranked joint sixth with 683 points.

Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Lachlan Ferguson have risen to the joint 31st position following an impressive performance against Sri Lanka. Sodhi's eight wickets in the series helped him climb up 26 slots and Ferguson's seven wickets lifted him 12 places to a career-best position in the list.

Sri Lanka captain and fast bowler Lasith Malinga has moved up three places to take the 46th place after finishing with seven scalps in the series.

Taylor and Martin Guptill retained their third and 14th positions after scoring 281 and 153 runs, respectively. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has dropped out of the top-10 to now hold the 11th position. Henry Nicholls has gained 21 places to take 59th position while Colin Munro has moved up from 58th to 56th place.

Niroshan Dickwella has moved up one place to 26th, Thisara Perera has upped 22 places to attain 65th, Kusal Perera has gained seven places to 66th, and Danushka Gunathilaka has moved up 11 places to attain the 82nd position from the Sri Lanka side.

In the ICC ODI team rankings, India are placed at the second position with 121 points. The Men in Blue, who will play three matches against Australia and five against New Zealand, could reach 125 points and within one point of England if they are able to win all eight matches.

New Zealand have retained the third position after blanking the opposition. They have gained one point to move up to 113. Sri Lanka remains at the eighth position but have lost one point to drop to 78 points. Pakistan needs to beat South Africa by 5-0 in order to overtake them.

