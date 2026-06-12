The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly finalised the dates for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. It has been claimed that the governing board is looking to start the tournament on 4 October, with the final scheduled to be held on 21 November. An ICC board meeting was held in Ahmedabad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, where the dates were reportedly agreed upon by those in attendance.

A total of 54 matches are to be played in the ODI World Cup next year, and a report in ESPNcricinfo has claimed that 41 of these matches will be held in South Africa. Whilst Zimbabwe will host eight matches, three will be held in Namibia.

South Africa has not hosted a men's ODI World Cup since the 2003 edition of the tournament. However, the African nation did host the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2009 Champions Trophy, and the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

It has also been reported that the ODI World Cup will be the first ICC event of the 2027-2031 Future Tours Programme (FTP), which governs bilateral international engagements between participating teams. The calendar is expected to be finalised at the ICC meetings in Hong Kong later this year.

According to the report, one of the biggest topics of debate regarding the calendar is the structure of the World Test Championship and its possible expansion.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Have a Year and a Half

With the ODI World Cup expected to be the swansong tournament for Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the duo has about a year and a half before they potentially say goodbye to the Indian jersey forever.

Since Rohit, 39, and Kohli, 37, have retired from Test cricket, the debate around their future in the Indian team has intensified, with many questioning how players who only play one format can keep themselves ready for a tournament as big as the ODI World Cup.

However, whilst Kohli has delivered some exceptional performances for India's ODI team in recent times, Rohit has worked extremely hard on his fitness to remain in peak mental and physical shape for the national team. But can they continue to do the same for the next year and a half?

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