ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Is Cricketer Of The Year, Captain Of Test And ODI Teams

India captain Virat Kohli was today named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricketer of the Year for 2017. The stylish right-hander was also named ODI Cricketer of the Year. The ICC also picked Kohli to captain the Test and ODI Teams of the Year. Kohli scored 2203 Test runs at 77.80 (eight hundreds), 1818 ODI runs at 82.63 (seven hundreds), and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153 in the qualification period from September 21, 2016 to the end of 2017. At the age of 29, Kohli has already scored 32 ODI centuries and has his hero Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 well and truly in his sights. This is the second time in succession that an Indian won the overall cricketer of the year award. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had claimed the honour last year.

The 29-year-old Kohli thanked the ICC for recognizing his performances last season.

Australian captain Steve Smith claimed the Test Player of the Year honour after scoring 1875 runs in 16 matches at an average of 78.12, with eight hundreds and five 50s.

This is the first instance since 2013 that the ODI Cricketer of the Year award has been won by a non-South African, with Quinton de Kock receiving the accolade for 2016 and AB de Villiers winning it in 2014 and 2015.

In the nominations for ODIs, Kohli was placed nominated alongside Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and his own teammate Rohit Sharma.

Smith, meanwhile, averages 63.75 from 61 Tests, the second-best average of all time for those who have played more than 20 Tests.

In the ICC rankings he has climbed to 947 points, just 14 shy of Don Bradman' high watermark of 961.

Smith beat off competition for the from last year's winner Ashwin, who took 111 wickets at 25.87, Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 1,914 runs, Kohli, and Ben Stokes, who hit 1,000 runs at 40.00 and took 35 wickets at 27.68.

Among other awards, Yuzvendra Chahal's incredible haul of 6/25 against England in Bengaluru last year, was named as Twenty20 International performance of the year.

Chahal was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his performance -- the best by an Indian bowler in T20I history, and the third-best of all time.

He is behind only Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis, who took 6/8 and 6/16 against Zimbabwe and Australia respectively. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan was adjudged ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year after taking 60 wickets in 2017 -- a record for an associate player in a calendar year -- and 43 in ODIs, also a record.