I Would Rather Die Than Compromise On My Performance For India, Says Mohammed Shami

Updated: 08 March 2018 22:50 IST

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami denied all the allegations leveled at him by his wife.

Mohammed Shami had tweeted to deny allegations of cheating and torture © Twitter

Denying allegations of match fixing claims by his wife Hasin Jahan, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami vehemently denied the claims saying that he would rather die than do something like this. His wife Jahan posted screenshots on her Facebook account of Shami's alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women. She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to kill her.

"As far as the allegation of compromising my performance playing for the country is concerned, I would rather die than do something like this," Shami told reporters.

"Hasin (wife) and her family have been saying that we will sit and talk out all issues, but I don't know who has been misleading her," Shami said.

Shami on Wednesday also found himself out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 26-member annual contracts system, which saw the addition of a new category.

Shami was in the B category in the last term.

However, the India speedster will be back in the contract list if innocence proved.

After his wife posted screenshots of his alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account, Shami took to Twitter and had said his side of the story.

"Hi I'm Mohammad Shami. Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai (I deny all that is going on regarding my personal life. This is a conspiracy against me and it is being done to hamper my game)," Shami had tweeted.

Shami is currently playing in the Deodhar Trophy for India A. The 27-year-old was a vital cog in India's historic victory in Johannesburg, returning with a five-wicket haul.

 

Topics : India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Cricket
Highlights
  • Shami's wife has accused him of cheating and torture
  • Shami termed it as a conspiracy to damage his reputation
  • Shami tweeted a statement to deny all allegations
