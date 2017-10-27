 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

I Support Virat Kohli's Rotation Policy: Mohammad Shami

Updated: 27 October 2017 23:11 IST

Shami was part of India's five-match ODI series against Australia and featured in the Bengaluru ODI where he returned wicketless.

I Support Virat Kohli's Rotation Policy: Mohammad Shami
Mohammed Shami said he has benefited from Virat Kohli's rotation policy. © AFP

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday backed skipper Virat Kohli's rotation policy for the home stretch, saying it helps cricketers like him get ample rest for the long grind. "I fully support Kohli's rotation policy. It gives rest to players like me to get ready not only for Tests but across formats," Shami said on Friday. 

In the 16-member India squad named for the Sri Lanka Test series starting next month, the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja were drafted in after not featuring in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand and prior to that Australia.

Shami was part of the Australia series but played only one match in Bengaluru. He did not get a wicket in 10 overs.

Both Shami and Umesh are played more in the five-day format with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah the first choice fast bowlers in the ODI-setup.

Topics : India Mohammed Shami Ahmed Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami said he has benefited from Virat Kohli's rotation policy
  • Mohammed SHami backed Virat Kohli's rotation policy
  • Mohammed Shami was part of the Australia series
Related Articles
Bowling Coach Bharath Arun Hints At Segregating Bowlers For Tests And ODIs
Bowling Coach Bharath Arun Hints At Segregating Bowlers For Tests And ODIs
Ranji Trophy: Photo Of Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Shami Bowling With 9 Slips Has Twitter Laughing. Here's Why
Ranji Trophy: Photo Of Ashok Dinda, Mohammed Shami Bowling With 9 Slips Has Twitter Laughing. Here's Why
India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested Again; KL Rahul Left Out Of ODI Series Squad
India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested Again; KL Rahul Left Out Of ODI Series Squad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.