Ahead of the start of the three-match Test series against West Indies, England vice-captain Ben Stokes has recalled the Three Lions' crushing 0-4 defeat against Australia in the Ashes. With the first Test starting on Tuesday, March 8, Stokes has reflected on the disappointing Ashes tour Down Under, saying that he "let the team down" during the five-match series against Australia. The star all-rounder, who had taken a six-month break from the game, feels that he could've been in a better shape physically.

"Looking back on Australia, we've had some honest reflections, not only as a team but individuals. One of my reflections on the tour as a whole was that I personally felt I let the team down, with more than just performances. I would have liked to have been in better physical shape when I was in Australia," Stokes was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The first Test starts Tuesday in Antigua and Stokes said that the team will look to make amends of their Ashes defeat with a fresh start against the West Indies.

"I never want to feel that way again because it's hard when you sit down to reflect on the things that didn't go well in Australia. The only thing for us now is to be positive, because there was a lot of negatives in Australia and it was a crap place to be. We've come here and wiped the slate clean. We can't live in the past. I know what I want to give to the team and I know what I have to do to deliver that on a consistent basis," he added.

Stokes will not be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having opted out of the auction last month.