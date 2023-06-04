Former India batter Virender Sehwag recently revealed how legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made him have Sushi for the very first time. Both the players are regarded among the best opening pairs of Team India, who also shared a great bond off the field. Sehwag stated that it was during India's tour to Australia in 2003-04 when Tendulkar took him out for dinner at a Japanese restaurant and made him have Sushi, a dish about which the 44-year-old batter had no idea back then.

Sehwag shared that he was expecting Indian food like Dal (Lentil) and Roti (Chapati) but had to try Sushi, which he didn't like at all. He revealed that he had to order burgers and sandwiches after coming back to the team hotel.

"He (Sachin Tendulkar) took me out when we were in Australia in 2003-04 and he said we'll have Sushi. I said, 'What is this Sushi?'. He told me we were going to a Japanese restaurant. I wondered what the food would be. He said everything would be there. I was expecting dal, roti and all," said the former batter on Breakfast with Champions.

"He held his head and told me to move on and try different food items," he added. "That is when I got to know of Sushi. I was like, 'He has made me eat uncooked rice'. We came back, and then, I ordered sandwiches and burgers at the hotel," he added.

Talking about his lifestyle, the former opener said that his mother was a vegetarian, resulting which he got to eat only vegetarian food in his early days. However, his father used to have chicken everyday but he did not have the courage to ask him for a piece.

"Both my mother and wife are vegetarians. I've had vegetarian food at home since childhood," he added. "My father would order chicken from outside and have it every day. We never got to eat it. We didn't have the courage to ask for a piece. I got to have chicken when I was 17-18 years old when I went out of town to play cricket," said Sehwag.