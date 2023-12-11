The Gautam Gambhir-S Sreesanth controversy has been the talk of the town in the cricketing spectrum ever since the two went head-to-head in a Legends League Cricket match. In a series of videos and social media posts, Sreesanth claimed that Gambhir called himself a 'fixer' during the match. While Gambhir has given a subtle little reaction on social media about the entire topic, when he was specifically asked to speak up on the matter, he refused. The former India opening batter is yet to share his side of the story, amid some serious allegations by Sreesanth.

When asked on the heated argument with Sreesanth, he was quoted by India Today while speaking at a charity event in Delhi, as saying: "I don't have anything to comment on this I am here for a noble cause don't want to talk about that."

Sreesanth hasn't budged from targeting Gambhir since claiming that he was called a 'fixer' by the left-handed batter on the field. The former India pacer even wrote a lengthy comment on one of Gambhir's Instagram posts, slamming him for his 'fixer' remarks.

"You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labelled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please. You even verbally abused the umpires, and yet you speak of smiling? You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual who lacks any form of respect for those who supported you. Until yesterday, I always held respect for you and your family," Sreesanth wrote in the comments section.

"However, you used the derogatory term "fixer" not just once, but seven or eight times. You even resorted to using the F-word towards the umpires and myself, persistently trying to provoke me. Anyone who has experienced what I have endured would never forgive you. Deep down, you know that what you said and did was wrong. I'm sure even God won't forgive you.

You didn't even come to the field after that... Come on, God is watching everything," he concluded.