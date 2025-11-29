Pakistan batter Babar Azam recalled his side's historic win over India in the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. On October 24, 2021, Babar became the first Pakistan captain to lead his team to a victory over India in a World Cup match. They also reached the final that year, where they eventually lost to Australia. Reflecting on Pakistan's 10-wicket triumph, their first-ever over India in a World Cup, the 31-year-old labelled it as "one of his best memories."

"Beating India means a lot to me. 2022 (2021), we beat India in the T20 World Cup. For me, it was one of the best memories I have. First time, as a Pakistan captain, I defeated India in the World Cup," Babar told former England captain Kevin Pietersen on the latter's YouTube show The Switch.

The former Pakistan captain also labelled the India-Pakistan rivalry as massive.

"India vs Pakistan is next level. It's massive," the former Pakistan captain added.

Babar, who was also part of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning side, admitted that his dream is to win another ICC trophy with his national team.

"I want to win an ICC trophy. We were in the finals, but we lost. That's why I am working hard on my fitness and skills. I am trying to be fitter. Now, my body is acting differently, but I am still sharp," he said.

Babar recently ended an 807-day century drought in international cricket as he scored his 20th ODI ton in the second match of the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka.

Babar expressed gratitude to fans for standing by him during a difficult phase and acknowledged the nationwide support he received, saying it gave him confidence through tough times. Reflecting on recent performances, Babar noted that while he had been getting starts, he struggled to convert them into big scores.

"The amount of support I got from my fans, not just in Islamabad but everywhere, was great. I got support everywhere in Pakistan and it gave me a huge boost. The fans, they never deserted me in my hard times. It's in those hard times that you work out who your true allies are. I got starts in the previous series but I couldn't convert them into big runs," Babar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.