The World Championship of Legends concluded with South Africa Champions beating Pakistan Champions in the final, thanks to AB de Villiers' scintillating show with the bat. While the Proteas icon's performance was treat to the fans eyes, a comment made by the league's owner left everyone stunned. WCL owner Harshit Tomar said on Live TV that he would go on to propose the presenter of the league, Karishma Kotak, when the latter asked how what he was going to do as the tournament concludes. The reply from Harshit left her absolutely stunned.

In a video that has gone viral, the presenter Karishma asked, "how are you going to celebrate today?" In response, Harshit said: "Probably once this is over, I'm going to propose to you."

The comment from the league's owner saw the presenter go 'oh my god', before she focused on the task at hand and went back to her duties as the presenter. But, the interaction was enough to make the video go viral on social media.

WCL owner proposing Anchor on live after SA became champions pic.twitter.com/o8fnjBGpb8 — Div (@div_yumm) August 2, 2025

As for the final, the legendary AB de Villiers shone with a sensational century as South Africa Champions outplayed Pakistan Champions by 9 wickets to clinch their maiden World Championship of Legends title on Saturday.

Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez won the toss and opted to bat first. Sharjeel Khan scored 76 runs, helping Pakistan post 195 for 5 in the allotted 20 overs.

Wayne Parnell (2 for 32) and Hardus Viljoen (2 for 38) picked two wickets apiece for South Africa. In the chase, the Proteas reached home without breaking a sweat, thanks to AB de Villiers' 120 not out off 60 balls.

In a big development after the conclusion of the tournament, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has barred the Shahid Afridi-led team from participating in the future editions of WCL after India Champions' refusal to play against them.