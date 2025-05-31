Virat Kohli was embroiled in a controversy recently, when the star Indian cricketer was seen by fans across social media for liking an Instagram post of actor Avneet Kaur. Kohli went to the extent of coming out and clarifying that the like had appeared while the algorithm was being refreshed. Looking back at the incident, actor Rakul Preet Singh stated that it is "sad" that it was a matter of news and caused headlines. Rakul even labelled Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma as the celebrity couple that inspires her the most.

Speaking in the Shubhankar Mishra Podcast, Rakul Preet Singh spoke on the Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur incident. "Too sad yaar. That is too sad. Hum log itne velle hai na. Hum bohot velle hain ki humko yeh bhi pata chal gaya ke 2 million followers badh gaye. Fark hi nahi padta na yaar. Kya fark padta hai agar kisi ne like kara, ya nahi kara, ya galti se ho gaya (It is so sad. We have too much time on our hands to know that two million followers increased. How does it matter if someone liked it or did not like it, or it happened accidentally?)," Rakul said.

Kohli had issued a clarification on Instagram following the incident.

Here is what Kohli had written: "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. there was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter AB de Villiers feels that in-form Virat Kohli will play a big knock in the IPL 2025 summit clash for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after confirming their berth for the final.

RCB outclassed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 on Thursday to get a direct spot in the final on the back of their all-round performance in Mullanpur. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma bagged three scalps each while Yash Dayal clinched two wickets to bundle out Punjab Kings for 101 in 14.1 overs in a crucial encounter.

Ahead of the all-important final, former Proteas cricketer backed Kohli to come big in the title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. "The first time I saw him on the screen for PBKS vs RCB game, was when he got out of the bus, and I just saw a lot of focus in that guy. That's the typical kind of body language we're so used to seeing. And what I love most about this is - he didn't score runs today, but we still saw him right till the end, celebrating with the batters.

"The ultimate team man, and he looks very, very focused. Obviously, the job's not done yet, but I'm very excited to watch him play. I have no doubt in my mind he's going to play a big hand in the final," De Villiers said on JioHotstar.