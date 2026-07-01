Former international umpire Anil Choudhary revealed how much officials get paid during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Choudhary, who officiated in a number of International Cricket Council (ICC) events, officially retired from officiating in international matches and the IPL in 2025. During a recent podcast, Choudhary revealed that umpires can end up earning as much as Rs 45-50 lakh in one IPL season and the umpires officiating in the final earn up to 8000 dollars.

"It is 4000 dollars per match. If you do playoffs, it is 6000 dollars. If you do final, it is 8000 dollars. Plus DA (daily allowance) is around 6000 dollars. An average umpire who officiates in the IPL ends up earning around Rs 45-50 lakh in one season. Plus if you are doing domestic cricket and are one of the leading umpires, that is another Rs 20-25 lakh," Choudhary said.

Coming to international cricket, Choudhary revealed that umpires get around Rs 8 lakh for Test matches and their payment is not dependent on whether the matches take place or not. It means they get paid even if a match is abandoned.

"You get around Rs 2 lakh for a T20I game. Rs 8 lakh for a Test match. It does not matter if the match is abandoned. The umpire's payment will not be dependent on whether the match takes place or not," he explained.

Earlier, Chaudhary offered fascinating behind-the-scenes insights into how some of India's most successful captains approached the Decision Review System (DRS), highlighting the contrasting styles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni when it came to reviewing on-field decisions.

Chaudhary also revealed a rare and little-known incident when even the famed "Dhoni Review System" failed to deliver the correct verdict, revealing that the legendary wicketkeeper-captain was not immune to occasional misjudgments despite his reputation for exceptional accuracy with DRS calls.

Chaudhary said Virat Kohli was highly enthusiastic with DRS appeals, often pushing for reviews, while Rohit Sharma developed a more measured approach over time and is now selective about referrals.

Chaudhary reserved special praise for MS Dhoni, calling him the master of DRS due to his excellent positioning behind the stumps, sharp judgment of the ball's line, and calm temperament. He said Dhoni's ability to assess decisions was unmatched, making him the most reliable captain when it came to taking reviews.

(With ANI inputs)

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