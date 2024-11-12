Legendary Pakistan cricket team captain Javed Miandad was left fuming by India's decision to not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. There was a lot of chatter surrounding India's decision but the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday that India were not willing to travel to Pakistan. Earlier, India suggested a 'hybrid' solution that involved them playing their games in Dubai but it was rejected by Pakistan. Miandad said that even without playing India, Pakistan cricket will prosper and pointed out that if the two teams stop playing each other completely, it will be a massive blow to the popularity and viewership of the ICC tournaments.

"It is a joke that this is happening. Even if we don't play India at all, Pakistan cricket will not only survive but prosper as well as we have shown in the past. I would like to see how the ICC events earn money when there are no Pakistan and India matches," Miandad was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday initiated talks with senior government officials to discuss future course of action after ICC conveyed to PCB about India's unwillingness to tour the country for next year's Champions Trophy.

The PCB confirmed that it received an e-mail from the ICC regarding India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the marquee tournament, even as Naqvi had earlier turned down a 'Hybrid Model'.

“Mohsin Naqvi, who is the federal interior minister, is in touch with government officials and the wait is now on what directives the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif gives,” a PCB official said.

The official expressed his disappointment over India's stand despite Pakistan promising full-scale security for the visitors during the ICC showpiece.

“It's unacceptable as there is no logical reason for India to again refuse to send its team to Pakistan.

“Preparations for the event are on schedule and we have already assured the ICC of all the best security arrangements for all teams including India,” the official said.

The official conceded that Pakistan will suffer financial losses if a strong stance is taken on boycotting all matches against India but he added that they are prepared for such a situation.

Meanwhile, speculations have been rife in Pakistan that the country's government is likely to direct the PCB to stop playing India in any ICC or other multi-team events starting with the Champions Trophy until the Indian government changes its policy.

It has also been reported that Pakistan might take up the matter of India mixing politics with sports with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if they decide to boycott all potential encounters with the neighbours in any sport in future.

(With PTI inputs)