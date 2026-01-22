Sourav Ganguly's first stint as a coach could turn out to be the sweetest one yet for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20. The Keshav Maharaj-led team, under the guidance of the former India captain, thrashed Sunrisers Eastern Cape - the most successful team in SA20's four-year history - to book their place in the final. The Capitals have not won the title so far, and Ganguly's boys could well clinch it this year in Cape Town on Sunday.

South Africa great Shaun Pollock, Ganguly's assistant at Pretoria Capitals, spoke about working with his former rival in the setup.

"We have a laugh, we have a cry. We share our emotions. It's nice to be working with a wonderful bunch of guys. We've tried to be as consistent as we possibly can. You should also understand that we're over our 50s, and for us it's about trying to help out, but you've got to back your players, you've got to believe in the players and trust them. That's probably the hardest part for us," Shaun Pollock told NDTV in a select media interaction after PC's win in Durban.

"We just have to leave it alone sometimes. We have to see what they come up with. We have a really good coaching unit. You know, the guys behind the scenes have done a really good job, so we've had some good fun."

That the Capitals entered the final with a fine win over the Sunrisers - who have played all SA20 finals so far - isn't something they want to read too much into.

"No, I think Sunrisers have been the outstanding side of the tournament. What have they done - won two, and then they got to a final and lost the final last year? They've finished top of the pops again," Pollock said.

"They're a quality unit. They understand the game, they play very well in their own conditions. So yeah, we're not reading too much into it. Most of these guys weren't involved in the first season, so we're not reading too much into that.

"The only good thing is we're there, and now we've got an opportunity. We'll just wait to see who we play.