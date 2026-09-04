In some form or another, Pakistan manage to outdo themselves on the field of cricket. Just as the team's cricketing credentials were being questioned over the nature of the twin defeats against England in the Test series, the PCB made significant changes to their roster ahead of the third Test, bringing in 7 players while sacking many. Even the head coach was changed in the middle of the series. As the world takes note of Pakistan's lack of composure and long-term vision, former England captain Nasser Hussain has ripped into the touring team and its board for becoming a 'laughingstock'.

"With the great teams, it's all about the greater purpose - whether that's Sir Viv Richards and Sir Clive Lloyd with West Indies bringing the islands together or the great Australia side playing for the baggy green cap under Steve Waugh. You create a side by making players feel wanted, so the ignominy of sending senior players home - okay, Rizwan has played a couple of bad shots, but he would give his heart and soul for Pakistan cricket," Hussain said in Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

Hussain has targeted Pakistan multiple times since the start of the series, highlighting that they aren't a top side anymore.

"I don't think after Headingley that the world was laughing at Pakistan. My rant at Lord's about them not fighting back, about India vs Pakistan games being very one-sided and that they were a poor side playing poorly wasn't laughing at them," said Hussain in a chat with Sky Sports.

Reflecting on the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi's decision to sack multiple players, as well as the coach in the middle of the series, Hussain said that Pakistan have made the situation much worse for them now.

"It was out of frustration of seeing where this great cricketing nation is now. What they have done now is make them a laughingstock. They have made it worse," he added.

The former England cricketer also questioned Aaqib Javed, Pakistan's director of high performance, over his decision to appear on TV and question Imam-ul-Haq's injury. Javed even said that a probe would be done in the matter.

"I cannot believe how a director of high performance can go on telly, rightly or wrongly, and throw a player under the bus. He is either injured or he is not," said Hussain.

"For every other touring side, if we ask how a player is doing, they would say, 'he has had a scan and will only bat if needed'. The whole handling of the Iman situation is ridiculous. You have to protect your players a little bit," he added.

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