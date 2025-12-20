With less than 50 days remaining before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan highlighted a "major concern" for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side heading into the tournament. Speaking on the eve of India's squad announcement for the showpiece event, Irfan suggested that an over-reliance on Hardik Pandya could hurt the team, especially given the current absence of another proven finisher in the starting XI. Following Shubman Gill's return to the T20I setup, specialist finisher Rinku Singh has been sidelined from the team as the management prioritizes slotting a wicketkeeper-batter into the middle order.

"It is a very important part of our journey, especially leading into the World Cup. We need to know who will play the supporting role to Hardik Pandya. Hardik has come back from injury and already played one really good innings; he is going to play a crucial role, and his confidence will carry him forward. However, who plays at the other end is vital," Irfan said during the JioStar Press Room.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner expressed hope that the likes of Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, and Jitesh Sharma would prove themselves if the management persists with these tactics.

"Whether it's Jitesh Sharma or someone else-especially with the Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar debate-it's a fair discussion. We struggle because when a second wicketkeeper comes in, a specialist finisher like Rinku misses out. That is a very crucial role, and it will certainly be a headache for the team management. If Hardik Pandya consistently does the job he's been doing, hopefully, we won't miss having someone else at the other end," he added.

"But if that's not the case, you have to be prepared for both scenarios when the pressure mounts. If, God forbid, Hardik gets out, who is that guy? That is my concern. Hopefully, the players currently in those roles, like Jitesh Sharma or Shivam Dube, get a few more matches to settle in so we don't miss those who aren't in the squad. But it remains a major concern for sure," Irfan noted.