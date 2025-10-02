Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach, Kapil Dev Pandey, has revealed the reason behind India spinner's performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final last week. The 30-year-old turned the game on its head, taking four wickets for 30 runs, after Pakistan's stunning start with the bat in the summit clash. He ended the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps, including eight in the three games against the arch-rivals. In a recent interaction, Kapil Dev revealed that Kuldeep's blood boils seeing Pakistan.

"Pakistan ko dekhte hi uska khoon khaulta hai. Pakistan ne bacche aur nausikhiyon ki team bheji thi iss baar." (His blood boils seeing Pakistan. This time, Pakistan sent a team of kids and amateurs this time)," Kapil Dev Pandey told the Times of India.

He also revealed why Kuldeep always excels and gives his absolute best against Pakistan.

"I told Kuldeep, 'Your coach is a soldier. Discipline is in my blood. Play with discipline. You must not lose to Pakistan.' Kuldeep always remembers this," he added.

During the Asia Cup final, Kuldeep scripted history by becoming the highest wicket-taker overall in the tournament (ODIs + T20Is).

He surpassed Lasith Malinga's record of 33 wickets with a total of 36 wickets. He also has the most wickets in a single T20I Asia Cup edition, with 17 wickets.

Kuldeep also has the joint-most wickets in the Asia Cup T20I edition, along with Wanindu Hasaranga, with 17 wickets in the 2025 tournament.

The left-arm spinner's four-wicket burst in the final took him to 23 wickets in 10 matches against Pakistan across competitions.

After being 113-2 in 12 overs, Pakistan were bowled out for just 33 runs. India achieved the target with two balls to spare, thanks to Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69.

It was India's ninth Asia Cup triumph across formats.