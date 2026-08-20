Ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League, there has been a huge buzz regarding Hardik Pandya. Multiple reports have claimed that Mumbai Indians are looking to trade the player before IPL 2027. The all-rounder, who made his IPL debut for MI in 2015, left the franchise ahead of the 2022 season and joined Gujarat Titans. Hardik led GT to the title in their debut season and continued as captain for another year before MI reacquired his services through the transfer window. This time, Hardik was handed the responsibility of leading Mumbai Indians. However, the results did not go as expected, with Mumbai finishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. The following season, MI reached Qualifier 2 before ending IPL 2026 in ninth place.

Amid the ongoing rumours regarding Hardik's potential trade, Mumbai Indians took to social media to post some pictures of the player.

Check it here:

pic.twitter.com/sIxHTK80eU — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 19, 2026

Check out some of the reactions:

Commenting on IPL transfers and trades, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar made a direct appeal.

"...there's some speculation in the media about the possible switching of players from one franchise to another. There's, of course, still some time before that window closes. However, while the transfer of a player from one franchise to another is in the public domain, when a trade takes place, the numbers are known only to the two franchises, the player and the BCCI," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in Mid-Day.

"In such a situation, the other franchises don't know whether the salary cap that every franchise has for its squad was maintained or breached. That's why it's important for full transparency that the numbers are also made public."

He added that full transparency would help maintain the high profile of the IPL.

"The IPL is the greatest T20 league in the world and it's therefore crucial that full transparency is maintained so that there's no finger-pointing at it from those jealous of it," he wrote further.

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