 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

High Court Issues Notice To Pub, Owner On Gautam Gambhir's Plea To Restrain Them From Using His Name

Updated: 17 January 2018 15:56 IST

In his plea challenging this order, cricketer Gambhir through senior advocate Rajiv Nayar contended that the name Gautam Gambhir, upon being mentioned, immediately gets associated with the cricketer only and no one else.

High Court Issues Notice To Pub, Owner On Gautam Gambhir
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir filed the plea in the Delhi High Court © AFP

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of a city-based restro-bar chain and its owner on Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir's plea seeking to restrain them from using his name as their tagline. The plea, which was earlier rejected by a single judge bench, came up before the division bench of Justices G S Sistani and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal which issued notice to DAP and Co which runs two pubs -- Ghungroo and Hawalat -- in Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi.

Interestingly, the name of the owner of the pubs is also Gautam Gambhir, who was also issued notice for March 20. The single judge bench had on December 13 last year dismissed the plea of the cricketer saying, "Nothing has emerged on record if there was any loss to the goodwill of the plaintiff (cricketer) in his field i.e. Cricket because of running of the restaurants by the defendant (pub owner) with the tag line in his own name," the single judge said.

In his plea challenging this order, cricketer Gambhir through senior advocate Rajiv Nayar contended that the name Gautam Gambhir, upon being mentioned, immediately gets associated with the cricketer only and no one else. He said the cricketer discovered in November 2016 that the owner was running the restaurants with the tag line 'by Gautam Gambhir' while the cricketer has absolutely no connection with the said restaurants.

The plea said the tagline tends to create confusion in the mind of the public regarding the fact that the plaintiff has some association or connection with the said restaurants. The restro-bar chain contended before the single judge that the tagline 'by Gautam Gambhir' was used in connection with the pubs as it was also the owner's name.

He contended that the first restaurant under the name 'Blu Wavs by Gautam Gambhir' was started in Rajouri Garden here and again in 2015 another restaurant under the name 'Play Reloaded by Gautam Gambhir' was opened in Rajouri Garden.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gambhir filed a plea in the HC seeking restrain over his name usage
  • Interestingly, the name of the owner of the pubs is also Gautam Gambhir
  • The plea said the tagline tends to create confusion in mind of the public
Related Articles
Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan
Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan's 3-Worded Response To Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders Exit
KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More
KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More
IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh Returns To Punjab, Kolkata End Romance With Gautam Gambhir
IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh Returns To Punjab, Kolkata End Romance With Gautam Gambhir
I Have A Broader View To Life And Cricket Now: Gautam Gambhir
I Have A Broader View To Life And Cricket Now: Gautam Gambhir
IPL Auction 2018: R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh Headline Marquee Players As BCCI Releases List
IPL Auction 2018: R Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh Headline Marquee Players As BCCI Releases List
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.