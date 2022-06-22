Hardik Pandya has had a year to remember so far as he first led Gujarat Titans to ultimate glory in Indian Premier League (IPL) in their debut season and then made his comeback to the national side for the South Africa series. Now, he would be leading Team India in the two-match series against Ireland. Former BCCI selector Kiran More opened on Hardik's early days in his academy and how he turned out to be a surprise package with the ball in hand.

More's remarks came in the third episode "Dawn of a new era" of the recently-released docu-series on India-England matches called "Architects in White" on Sony. It is important to note that Hardik had taken five wickets during the Trent Bridge Test in 2018 helping India register a comprehensive win.

"Hardik Pandya started at my academy in Baroda as batsman leg-spinner. He was unplayable in the nets and a surprise for everyone. 'Who is this quick bowler, bowling at 135-140 kmph', it was the question on everyone's minds. He tried to replicate Dale Steyn's bowling action and there began his bowling journey," said More on the episode.

Hardik has played 11 Tests in his career so far, scoring 937 runs. With the ball in hand, he has taken 17 wickets with the best figures of 5/28 against England in the Trent Bridge Test.

The 28-year-old had last played a Test in 2018 against England at Southampton.

In the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa, Hardik Pandya registered 117 runs with the bat. With the ball in hand, he was unable to take a single wicket.