All seems to be fine between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head after the duo's heated altercation on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. A few words were exchanged between the two after Siraj got the wicket of Head, prompting plenty of chatter among experts and on social media. Siraj even called out the 'lies' told by Head in the press conference on Saturday as he addressing the raging topic before the start of play on Day 3. However, it was great to see the two hug it out after the conclusion of the pink-ball Test.

Head said that there was only a bit of a misunderstanding between the two star cricketers which they cleared on the field on Sunday.

"Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of misunderstanding ... I think we'll move on. We've had a great week, so let's not let it ruin it," Head said on ABC Sport after being named player of the match.

Siraj, during a chat with Harbhajan Singh ahead of the start of play on Day 3, claimed that Head abused him and lied about certain comments he made during the tussle, as he addressed media in the press conference. Head also admitted that Siraj asked about the 'swear word' he used but admitted that he could've handled things better.

"It was fine. He said, 'Why'd you swear?' I sort of said, 'Look, I didn't at first ... [but] I definitely swore at you the second time round,'" said Head.

"I probably could have laughed it off and walked off and enjoyed myself. He just said it was a misunderstanding as well, and there were no issues for me."

"We move on. I'm sweet. It is what it is," said Head.