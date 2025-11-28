An update on Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding ceremony remains missing, even as the Indian cricketer's father and the groom-to-be were discharged from their respective hospitals. The wedding ceremony had to be indefinitely postponed after Smriti's father experienced heart attack-like symptoms just hours before the final nuptials were to be performed in Sangli, Maharashtra. The stress of Smriti's father's health and the postponement of the wedding reportedly deteriorated Palash's health too, forcing the music composer to be admitted to a hospital.

As the silence over the schedule of the remaining festivities continues, the situation has triggered varied rumours and speculations on social media. Palash's mother, Amita, however, is hopeful of the wedding taking place soon.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Amita admitted that both Smriti and Palash are in pain over what happened on the day of the wedding. Amita had even planned a special welcome for Smriti after the Indian women's cricket team star's marriage with Palash was completed.

Though unforeseen circumstances have forced the two families to postpone the pending rituals, Amita is confident that the wedding will take place soon.

"Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain... Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome...Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi."

Recent Developments in Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding:

Palash was also briefly hospitalised due to stress-related health issues, but has since been discharged. He was first hospitalised in Sangli but later shifted to Mumbai.

Smriti, meanwhile, has removed all wedding-related posts from her social media accounts, which has fuelled speculations. Different members of the two families have since clarified that the postponement is strictly due to the health emergencies.

Team India star, Jemimah Rodrigues, meanwhile, has pulled out of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with Smriti in this hour of need, making many wonder what's cooking behind the scenes.