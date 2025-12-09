Injury-hit New Zealand will give a debut to wicketkeeper Mitch Hay in the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington after Tom Blundell was ruled out on Tuesday. Captain Tom Latham said there could be at least one more debutant for Wednesday's match after his side suffered several injuries in the drawn first Test in Christchurch. Seamers Matt Henry and Nathan Smith are out for the rest of the series after suffering calf and side-strains respectively. Blundell was injured while batting. One of seaming all-rounder Kristian Clarke or pace bowler Michael Rae will come in for their first Test appearance.

Latham encouraged them to bring their domestic form to the Test arena

"Sometimes, myself included, when I've come into the squad, you want to come and do something special," Latham said.

"But at the end of the day doing what they've been doing to get to this point will hold them in good stead.

"They've been performing really well, this season especially, so hopefully for them they can lean on those experiences."

Clarke, a 24-year-old all-rounder, averages 32.93 with the ball and 23.79 with the bat in first-class cricket. While the 30-year-old Rae averages 32.9 with the ball.

New Zealand's attack was seriously depleted in Christchurch, leaving Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes to bowl a combined 76 overs in the fourth innings.

West Indies captain Roston Chase said his side had gained confidence from saving the game against the odds in Christchurch after being set a record 531 fourth-innings target.

Justin Greaves scored an unbeaten 202 from 388 balls alongside number eight Kemar Roach, who dropped anchor for a 233-ball 58.

"Knowing that we can actually compete and come close, almost having a chance of winning in the first Test match, the guys' spirits are high," Chase said.

Greaves and Roach came together with the West Indies in trouble at 277-6 early on the fifth day and batted unbroken for 68 overs to reach 457-6 by the close.

"Everyone seems ready to go, full of confidence and energy to prove that we can actually go a step further in winning the game," said Chase.

"I would say that we are on top right now," Chase added of the three-match series

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)