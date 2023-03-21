Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad found himself in the news after criticising KL Rahul following the star batter's disappointing form in the Test series against Australia. Rahul was unable to cross the 25-run mark in the first two matches and he was replaced by Shubman Gill. While Prasad found support from several fans at that moment, things turned completely when Rahul played the match-winning knock of the team in the first ODI encounter. In a recent interaction, Prasad spoke at length about the entire controversy and gave a complete account of what actually happened.

"I've got nothing against anybody but it's just that whatever I feel I say it. Few people take it; few don't. It's up to them. It's not that I've only spoken about KL Rahul. I even expressed my opinion over Sarfaraz Ahmed as well who has been performing brilliantly. I made sure that I didn't cross the line, as simple as that. Few people have taken it very seriously and few have criticised," Prasad told News 18.

Prasad was one of the first ex-India cricketers who took to Twitter to laud Rahul after his fifty in the Mumbai ODI and he said that he has “great respect” for the talent that Rahul possesses.

"Look I've got great respect and regard for KL Rahul. I've seen him since his Under-16 days - almost 15 years. Having followed and worked with him at different stages be in Karnataka, at NCA or with the Indian team. He was given a long rope and that's fair enough for the kind of potential that he has. But he has not lived up to the talent that he has there. I am sure it will get better in the next few months but having said that, I have not been harsh; I had to say what I felt," stated Prasad.