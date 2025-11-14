Former Australian batter Greg Chappell sees shades of India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar when he watches England's rising sensation Harry Brook dazzle with the bat at the crease. With a calm demeanour and destructive strokeplay, Brook has all the characteristics to define the true meaning of 'Bazball'. During his second series in Pakistan, the 26-year-old notched a flamboyant 317 in Multan last year. After Brook made his Test debut against South Africa in September 2022, he toured Pakistan and New Zealand, peeling off consecutive scores of 153, 87, 9, 108, 111, 89, 54, and 186 to enjoy a blistering start to his career.

Brook, who is averaging 57.55 in the Test format, has caught the eye of Chappell. The legendary Australian batter is reminded of Sachin whenever he sees Brook batting on television. The subtle resemblance in technique, picking up runs even off the trickiest deliveries, is what makes Chappell see a young Sachin in Brook.

"For me, Harry Brook is the interesting one. I have seen a bit of him on television. I would like to see him live. He looks like a really good player. His record suggests that he is a good player. You know, he is averaging 62 in Test cricket so far," Chappell said in a video posted by cricket.com.au on X.

"That's a pretty impressive record. I have watched him bat, as I say, on television. He reminds me very much of Sachin Tendulkar, in Sachin's early part of his career. You know, very minimal movement early on, picks off the angles really well, can score off most deliveries. There are not many deliveries that he can't score off," he added.

In the upcoming Ashes, scheduled to commence on November 21 at Perth's Optus Stadium, Brook will play his first Test in Australia. Considering he averaged 40.33, with four half-centuries in the last Ashes at home, Chappell feels it will be interesting to see how Brook adapts to the seaming Australian conditions.

"Australia has historically been a test for England batsmen to adapt to the first time around. How he adapts will be interesting to watch," Chappell concluded.