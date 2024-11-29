The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday unveiled the country's new ODI jersey at the Board's headquarters in Mumbai. The women's team will don the new jersey during the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played in Vadodara from December 22. "It's an honour to unveil the jersey today and really happy that we are the first ones who is going to wear this jersey against the West Indies team," said Harmanpreet.

"Really happy, really like the look. The tri-colour on the shoulder is looking really beautiful and really happy that we've got a special ODI jersey," she added.

Before the home series, the Harmanpreet-led Indian team will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series from December 5 to 11.

Harmanpreet said wearing the Team India jersey was always special as a lot of hard work goes towards owning it.

"I would like the Indian fans to also wear this jersey and feel proud."

On the other hand, the Indian men's cricket team will don the new jersey around two months later during their ODI series against England, starting February 6.

India would aim to figure out their batting combination for next week's day-night Test in Adelaide when they face Australia Prime Minister's XI in a two-day tour game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra from Saturday.

India have played four day-night Tests thus far with their only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago when they were bowled out for 36 before making a winning comeback in the four-match Test series.

The pink ball does a lot more compare to the red cherry, especially in the twilight period. Considering it is not a first-class game, majority of the Indian batters would like to get a feel of the ball in the middle.

Coming from their most dominant win in Australia in the opening Test in Perth, the Indian dressing room is in high spirits.