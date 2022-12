India Women have announced the squad for their five-match T20I series against Australia that is set to take place in Mumbai, starting December 9. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy. The first two matches of the series will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, while the rest three games will take place at Brabourne Stadium.

India's squad for T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol

Net bowlers - Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur

Featured Video Of The Day

Lionel Messi Participates In Argentina Training Session After 2-0 Win Over Mexico