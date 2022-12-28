The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India's squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January and the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side while Smiriti Mandhan will be her deputy. "The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 10th February 2023, with Team India set to begin their campaign on 12th February against Pakistan in Cape Town. Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play in the semi-finals. The final will be held on 26th February 2023," the BCCI said in a statement.

Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey on Wednesday made a surprise return to India's 15-member squad for the Women's 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Shikha last played for India in October 2021 before being controversially dropped from the team. Her inclusion also shows the lack of depth in the pace bowling department. The 33-year-old, whose strength is to swing the ball, has featured in three Tests, 55 ODIs and 56 T20s.

Jemimah Rodrigues has managed to retain her place in the team despite low returns in India's 1-4 series loss to the mighty Australia.

Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani is also part of the team following her debut series against Australia. The other pace bowling options include Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar, whose inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

The Australia series exposed India's frailties in the bowling department and team has a lot of work to do before the ICC event. The spinners in the team include all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya besides Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are already in South Africa with the U-19 team.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India will play a tri-series tournament that will begin from January 19 2023.

India's squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves:Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Note: Pooja Vastrakar's inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness

India's squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

With PTI inputs